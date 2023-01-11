Showcase cinemas are offering free tickets to people with this name to celebrate the release of a new film. The brand-new horror flick, M3GAN makes its cinema debut this weekend and to celebrate people with the same name can watch it for free.

From Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 15, film fans with the same first name as the creepy AI doll can claim a free cinema ticket to a screening of M3GAN at their local Showcase Cinema or Showcase Cinema de Lux location nationwide.

All cinemagoers need to do to claim the offer is show a valid photo ID, such as a driving licence or passport, at the cinema box office, proving their name is Megan before claiming the ultimate freebie. The offer will be available to anyone named Megan, or a variation of, including Meghan, Meggan and Meg.

M3GAN stars Amie Donald as a lifelike AI doll named M3GAN. Designed by roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), the doll is meant to be a child’s best friend. But after her niece, eight-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw), is orphaned after a car accident, Gemma entrusts her with a M3GAN prototype who soon takes on a life of her own, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas said: “We’re really excited to be launching this exclusive giveaway to Megan’s nationwide. M3GAN has already soared its way to box office success in the US and now it’s the UK’s turn to experience this sci-fi smash hit.

“In honour of the creepy character, we wanted to reward its namesake, in the form of a free ticket. We can’t wait for our guests to be on the edge of their seats as they enjoy this action-packed ride play out on the big screen!”