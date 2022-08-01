Love Island-inspired villas for the perfect summer escape

2. Villa Potami Nikos - Chania, Crete

If stylish riverside villas with stunning views of surrounding mountains appeals to you, look no further than Villa Potami Nikos. With a private pool and extensive terrace area, time will fly as you bake in the Greek sunshine. If you get an itch to explore, start with the villa’s lawned gardens and surrounding orange groves, and – if you can tear yourself away from the villa – head to Kalyves Beach or the Venetian Harbour in Chania. PRICE: £1,358 (£27.71pppn)* for seven nights’ self-catered accommodation arriving Tuesday, 13th September 2022. Sleeps up to seven in three bedrooms.

Photo: Contributed