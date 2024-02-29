Designer shopping in the sunshine along Abbot Kinney Boulevard

The last time I was in the City of Angels was 20 years ago and I have fond memories of visiting family and seeing various sites, but today there seems so much more to do and see and experience.

It’s such a melting pot of so many different cultures and each area has its own unique part to play in how the city thrives. Los Angeles has more museums and cultural events than any other city in the US and on this short trip I packed in as much as I could. Even if, like me, you’ve visited LA before, there’s so much more to discover each year. Here are a few ideas for you:

Iconic sight

The Hollywood sign has just turned 100 years old

The Hollywood Sign, first built in 1923 as Hollywoodland to advertise a housing development, was totally rebuilt in 1978 with donations and support from the rich and famous, including Hugh Hefner of Playboy fame and Alice Cooper. He pledged $27,700 (£21,700) to rebuild the third “O” in honour of Groucho Marx. A total of $250,000 (£195,000) was pledged then by nine donors, which is worth over £1m today. Our small party was incredibly lucky to get close enough to touch the 45ft-high structure with a personal tour from Jeff Zarrinnam from the Hollywood Sign Trust Board. While this experience is not offered to the public, just hiking to the tourist routes is well worth the visit.

Bike tour

Although it may sound unlikely, a Hollywood bike tour with the company Bikes and Hikes LA is a great way to see the city. Covering over 10km in three hours, the tour is a great family day out. We visited Fairfax Village, a foodie paradise; the Hollywood Walk of Fame with its 2,700 stars; La Brea tar pits and museum highlighting prehistoric fossil finds and various areas of LA you rarely get to experience. Grove shopping area was a great stop and felt like it had been dreamed up by Disney.

All about film

The set of the Friends’ Central Perk set on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour

Both Disney and Warner Brothers are also celebrating centenaries. A personal highlight for me was seeing the original set of Central Perk from the TV series Friends as we cruised the Warner Brothers’ working lot on the studio tour. Its most successful film to date is Barbie, released last year, but it has also given birth to such classics as Casablanca and Public Enemy. Opened in late 2021, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is a must-do visit for fans of film, especially at the Oscars Experience where you can experience the thrill of a win yourself. Stay for lunch at the restaurant here. Fanny’s is named after legendary film stary Fanny Brice as portrayed in the film Funny Girl by Barbra Streisand.

Where to eat

There’s so much variety on offer, but here are a few of my recommendations: visit Grand Central Market, a melting pot of culinary delights ranging from sushi, tacos to simply the best doughnuts in LA; choose Grandmaster Recorders, a restaurant in a converted recording studio, for Italian with an Australian twist and a great rooftop bar; In-N-Out Burger, for….burgers! Ka’teen for a modern take on ancient Yucatan cuisine; LA Cha Cha Cha, for Mexican food and superb views of the city; Death & Co for killer cocktails.

For art’s sake

The Broad art museum is stunning (photo: Iwan Baan)

I particularly enjoyed The Broad art museum, home to 2,000 works of art. Culver City Arts District is also an excellent area to spend relaxing time wandering another 20 art galleries and artist studios. It’s walkable and has many shops and restaurants too. Combine it with the Sony Studios tour.

By the seaside

Venice Beach never grows old and a stroll along the two miles of boardwalk is a feast for the eyes and the senses. Muscle Beach is where Arnold Schwarzenegger was discovered and its bohemian atmosphere attracts the more eccentric personalities of the city. Stop to watch street performers or check out the stalls for locally-made keepsakes.

Sport

Head to the beach in Santa Monica and stroll along the famous Boardwalk

I ticked off a personal bucket list destination and event watching the Dodgers vs San Diego Padres baseball game at the iconic Dodger Stadium. The evening atmosphere was magical and it makes for a night to remember.

Where to stay

The Delphi is a great Downtown location for exploring the city. The room was comfortable and spacious and the diner was great for breakfast - wish I could have stayed for the hip hop brunch on Saturday. Also, Thompson Hollywood is a stylish new hotel with a rooftop pool and sweeping views of Los Angeles.

Helicopter adventure

For a breathtakingly different look at the city, the new Hollywood & Beyond aerial tour soars over iconic landmarks in Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills with dazzling views of the Pacific Ocean. Beginning in Long Beach, the 40-minute flight brings bird's-eye views of Sunset Boulevard, the Hollywood Hills and Bel Air, Rodeo Drive, Hollywood Bowl, Dodger Stadium, Universal Studios, and the Hollywood Sign, and more. Rates start at $379 (£300) per passenger, www.FlyMaverick.com

Travel facts

Superb fresh food at Fanny’s in the Academy Museum (photo: Wonho Frank Lee)

To find out more about LA, go to discoverlosangeles.com