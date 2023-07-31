Bedrooms reflect the history of the manor house

Where is it?

Entering the sweeping drive of this 5 star hotel one is immediately struck by its unique and private view of the world famous Cheltenham racecourse. An exquisite metal sculpture of a horse stands guard in front of the pale stone buildings of this 90 acre country estate. The venue expertly blends modern luxury within its historic stone walls. Retaining so many original features spanning generations of use makes Ellenborough an exceptionally special place to visit. This is the ideal hotel for a luxurious spa break in true Historic England and also to embrace equestrian and country pursuits.

History

Ellenborough Park Hotel sits within 90 acres of Cotswold countryside

The history of the manor house is fascinating, with construction beginning around 1485 and the Great Hall is still in use at the heart of the venue. Everywhere you turn you can discover a new twist in its past, from the Tudor rose in the glass of the restaurant window to the solid oak door at the entrance. A talk with their local historian is well worth the time.

The rooms

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ellenborough Park boasts 61 rooms, from standard rooms through to deluxe suites. Each room has its own unique features and has been lovingly refurbished to the highest of standards. Those interested in interior design will be quick to spot wallpapers by the celebrated designer Nina Campbell. The beds are exceptionally comfortable with well thought out furnishings and generous bathrooms.

On the menu

Stunning interiors at Ellenborough Park Hotel

Indulge in a classic English afternoon tea by the fire in the Great Hall, or enjoy lunch or cocktails in the contemporary bar-restaurant beneath a glass ceiling. For dinner and breakfast, you can step back in time in the oak panelled formal Beaufort Dining Room, enjoying sumptuous local produce and a seasonal menu, with vegan and gluten free options available. Ellenborough also boasts its own range of gin which can be tasted or purchased by the bottle to take home after your stay.

Things to do

The equestrian theme can be pursued throughout your stay with Jonjo O'Neill’s ‘Jackdaws Castle’ racehorse training facilities a short drive away. Here you will meet world-class racehorses and jockeys, and hopefully have the opportunity to see them take to the gallops. For those looking for a slower pace, the Indian themed hotel spa offers a wide range of luxury treatments, an outdoor heated pool and indoor spa. Exploring the estate grounds is accommodated excellently with a boot room where guests can borrow fabulous outdoor wear by Dubarry.

Fun fact:

If you are looking to travel with your pampered pooch, the hotel accommodates furry friends, even supplying them with their own ‘doggy spa’ area.

Travel facts

Nightly rates at Ellenborough Park start from £299 inclusive of VAT and breakfast based on a Cosy Double room sleeping two people. For more information, visit the website www.ellenboroughpark.com or call the hotel on 01242 545454.