Tech talk: The Proscenic T22 - a WiFi-enabled air fryer with multiple smart controls

Proscenic's new T22 version of the air fryer. Image: Proscenic

Proscenic are making a real name for themselves when it comes to home tech and their new T22 version of the air fryer is their newest product to hit the market.

The Proscenic T22 is super versatile – it has 11 presets to cook fries, chicken, steak, prawns, fish, onion rings, pizza, bacon, cake, toast, and vegetables. However, you can manually adjust the cooking temperature in five-degree increments and the duration in one-minute increments. Cooking temperature ranges from 70ºC to 205ºC for up to 60 minutes.

If, like me, you don't know where to start when it comes to air frying, the T22 comes with its own recipe book packed with recipes to get you started and if that wasn't enough, you can connect the T22 to your phone. The app has multiple recipes, all rated by users, to get your teeth into, although you can still use this air fryer without the need to download it.

Air fryers have gained huge popularity over the past year. Image: Proscenic

I really liked that the air fryer has a built-in reminder to shake the basket’s contents partway through cooking. This comes by way of an audible and visual alert on the air fryer, as well as a notification through the app. It also has a ‘keep warm’ feature that will keep the food at 70ºC for up to 60 minutes.

Another great feature, if you're lazy and hate cleaning like me, is that you can take out the five-litre basket and put the whole thing in the dishwasher which makes cleaning super quick and easy.

I've cooked quite a few things in the air fryer and so far everything that has come out has been consistently crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. So much so we don't use anything else to cook our chips now! We haven't been brave enough to bake anything in it yet, but I can see that it won't be long until we are using it for all aspects of our meal times.

SPECIFICATIONS

The T22 has 11 different presets. Image: Proscenic

Manufacturer: Proscenic

Name: Air Fryer

Model: T22

Power supply (UK/EU): AC 220 – 240V, 50Hz

Rated power: 1500W

Capacity: 5L (5.2qt)

Temperature range: 75 – 205°C (165 – 400°F)

Application control: Yes

Timer: 1–60 minutes

Weight: 5.5kg (12 pounds)

Dimensions: 30.5 x 27 x 36 centimeters (12 x 10.7 x 14.6 inches)

Packing list: Air fryer, fryer basket insert, user’s guide, and recipe book