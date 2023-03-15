Mother’s Day is this weekend, and if you haven’t already thought about your Sunday dinner plans, there’s no need to panic. You can have a relaxed day with one of these supermarket dine-in deals.

While you may want to treat your mum to some good food this weekend, you can do just that without having to order in or start a meal from scratch. Instead, why not try a dine in meal deal?

Luckily several supermarkets have their own dine-in deals on offer. So all you have to do is choose your main side and dessert, and your Sunday meal is ready to go.

From Asda to Marks & Spencer, we’ve compiled a list of what dine-in deals are out there this Mother’s Day, so you can focus on celebrating your mum.

We break down what dine-in deals are available across supermarkets this Mother’s Day weekend for your Sunday dinner.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer shoppers will be pleased to hear that the supermarket’s coveted Mother’s Day dine-in deal is back for 2023.

Like in past years, the deal, which serves four, offers a fuss-free roast with all the trimmings for just £20. As part of the feast, shoppers are able to choose one main dish and three sides to complete the family meal.

There are six main dishes to choose from which include a classic roast beef or chicken as well as meat alternative options, including a vegan roast butternut squash.

The eight available sides feature stuffing pigs in blankets, beef dripping roast potatoes, as well as a cheesy green vegetable bake and Spring Greens with cavolo nero and peas with wild garlic & mint butter.

The Mother’s Day dine-in deal will be available in Marks & Spencer stores across England, Scotland and Wales from Wednesday (March 15).

Waitrose

You can also share a dine-in meal with your mum this Mother’s Day via Waitrose’s No.1 range. Shoppers can tailor their own meal from the retailer’s premium own-label range.

The deal, which serves two, offers a main, a side, as well as a dessert. The two-course meal is available for just £12. There are 11 main dishes to choose from, six sides and five desserts.

The main dishes include cottage pie, parmigiano reggiano & truffle chicken kiev and three cheese macaroni. Some of the sides are green vegetable medley and triple-cooked chips, while the desserts include both chocolate puddings and Sicilian lemon tarts.

As indicated on the retailer’s website, the offer starts from Wednesday (March 15). Shop the deal on the Waitrose website .

Asda

Asda does not have a set Mother’s day dine in deal available. However, similar to Waitrose, the supermarket also offers a £12 deal of its own.

As part of the deal, which also serves two, shoppers can choose a main, side and dessert, as well as a beverage to wash it all down. The drink includes both wine and non alcoholic alternatives.

Asda gives shoppers the choice of seven mains, 10 sides and five deserts, as well as seven different drink options. Some of the main dishes include sirloin steaks and pancetta-wrapped chicken.

Sides feature cauliflower cheese as well as a cheesy garlic flatbread, while the dessert options include sticky toffee pudding and red velvet sponge puddings.

Shop the deal on the Asda website .

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has a £12 dine-in deal of its own too. As part of the store’s Taste The Difference meal deal, customers get to pick a main, side, dessert and drink of their choice.

The main dishes featured in the offer include a chicken paella and a roasted aubergine mozzarella bake. Side options include triple-cooked chips and a garlic flatbread.

For dessert, you can add a citrus taste with a St Clement’s cheesecake or a lemon tart. Finally, drinks include several wine and beer options as well as non alcoholic options.

As stated on the store’s website, the dine-in deal is not limited to Mother’s Day as it is set to be available both in stores and online until May.

Shop the deal on Sainsbury’s website and in-store.

