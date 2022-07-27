Fans will flock to Wembley to support the Lionesses in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final (photo: Wembley Park)

Their UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 semi-final victory was the 19th game in a row that the England team have won, netting the Lionesses their first major tournament final in 13 years.

Thousands of football fans of all ages will be flocking to Wembley Stadium to see the final on Sunday (July 31).

What time is the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final?

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England will make their bid to become UEFA Women's Euro 2022 champions at Wembley (photo: Wembley Park)

The final kicks off at 5pm at Wembley Stadium in the heart of Wembley Park.

With a capacity of 90,000, the stadium will welcome thousands of families to watch world-class football beneath its hallowed arch.

England’s Lionesses will face either France or Germany, depending on who wins tonight’s (Wednesday’s) remaining semi-final.

How do you get to Wembley Park?

Just 12 minutes from central London, Wembley Park is served by three London Underground lines (Jubilee, Metropolitan and Bakerloo), mainline rail (Chiltern Railways and Southern Railways) and the London Overground.

Secure car parking for 3,000 cars is also available on-site; with 39 electric vehicle chargers located within Pink Parking. Pre-booking is advisable on event days.

What to do before the match

Whether it’s shopping at London Designer Outlet, axe throwing at Bad Axe, or scoring a hole in one at Pop Golf, there's plenty to do in Wembley Park.

The Wembley Park art trail turns the leafy boulevards of this London neighbourhood into a public art gallery.

The free art trail includes the Bobby Moore Bridge Tile Mural, Square of Fame, iconic “graffiti spaghetti” style pieces from Mr Doodle and the interactive Shadow Wall by Jason Bruges.

Dining in Wembley Park

There are plenty of choices for eating and drinking, from the gourmet street food on offer at BOXPARK Wembley to edible works of dessert art at Haute Dolci.

London Designer Outlet is also home to family favourites including Nando’s and Wagamama.

For chic dining, Masalchi serves up fragrant Indian dishes, while The Association at the Hilton London Wembley delivers a modern British fine dining experience.

The White Horse, meanwhile, is the perfect spot for a pre-match drink.

What to do after the match

Whether it’s time to celebrate or commiserate after the final, BOXPARK Wembley is the place to be to share the Lionesses’ pride in their 2022 success, alongside fellow supporters.

Open until 10pm, with free entry after the match, the venue’s food outlets offer plenty of choice for hungry fans, while its three bars will help soothe parched throats.

For more information visit www.wembleypark.com

UEFA Women’s EURO: 5 facts

1 The UEFA Women’s EURO dates to 1984, when the European Competition for Women's Football qualification was held.

2 Sweden won that first tournament, while Norway won the next one in 1987. In the last tournament, in 2017, the Netherlands triumphed.

3 Up until 1995, just four teams took part in each tournament. The current number of teams, 16, has been in place since 2017.

4 The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is the second time that England has hosted the tournament, with the last time being in 2005.