Seven luxury spa getaways to relax your body and mind in Northamptonshire

For some people, holidays abroad are on the backburner right now due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Fear not because we have rounded up seven highly rated spa hotels in Northamptonshire so you can relax and be pampered just a short drive away from your own home!

Whether you are looking for a deep tissue massage, facial, beauty treatments or even somewhere to wind down in a hydrotherapy pool or steam room, one of these attractions will be perfect for you.

Go on, treat yourself this summer.

Here are seven luxury spa getaways to enjoy in Northamptonshire:

1. Whittlebury Hall - Towcester Boasting one of the biggest spas in the UK, they also have a huge 36-hole golf course and is situated near Silverstone Circuit. Call 01327 857857 for more information.

2. Rushton Hall - Kettering Rushton Hall is a 16th century English County spa hotel - perfect for a getaway in the countryside! It has a total of 46 bedrooms. For more information, call 01536 713001.

3. Kettering Park Hotel & Spa Kettering Park Hotel & Spa is a four star hotel situated in Kettering. They have a one Rosette restaurant where you can expect to dine on some scrumptious food in style. For more information, call 01536 416666.

4. Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa - Daventry Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Daventry is a beautiful country house hotel surrounded by 2,000 acres of formal gardens. They have a large tipi you can hire out for a group of friends with a Bluetooth speaker and a hot/cool fan! For more information, call 01327 892000.