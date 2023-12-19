News you can trust since 1869
Supermarket opening times for Christmas & New Year 2022 including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Lidl and Aldi in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester

All the big names will shut on Christmas Day, but some are open on Boxing Day and January 1, 2024 … here’s what you need to know
Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 19th Dec 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 13:03 GMT

Sunday trading laws mean the last-minute scramble for Christmas groceries at the big-name supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester will finish at 4pm on Christmas Eve and again on New Year’s Eve — although Tesco and Sainsbury are among those opening earlier and closing later from Monday (December 18) to allow shoppers to stock up for the big day.

Some branches are giving their staff a well-earned extra day off by staying shut on Boxing Day — and some on New Year’s Day. All the main stores are changing their hours over Christmas and the New Year but no two are the same, so here’s what you need to know to make sure you don’t get caught short of stuffing or Christmas pud … Times shown are those published by stores and may be subject to late change.

Christmas Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Wednesday 27 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Thursday 28 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Friday 29 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Saturday 30 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight New Year's Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year's Day: CLOSED

1. Tesco, Weston Favell

Christmas Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Wednesday 27 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Thursday 28 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Friday 29 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Saturday 30 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight New Year's Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year's Day: CLOSED Photo: Weston Favell Shopping

Christmas Eve:10:00 — 16:00 Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Wednesday 27 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Thursday 28 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Friday 29 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Saturday 30 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight New Year's Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year's Day: 09:00 — 18:00

2. Tesco, Mereway

Christmas Eve:10:00 — 16:00 Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Wednesday 27 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Thursday 28 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Friday 29 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight Saturday 30 Dec: 06:00 — Midnight New Year's Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year's Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Photo: Google

Christmas Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Wednesday 27 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Thursday 28 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Friday 29 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Saturday 30 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 New Year’s Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year’s Day: 09:00 — 18:00 ■ Morrisons says: “Please note hours differ per store and the hours listed below are those for the majority of our stores. Please use the store finder to check the specific hours of your local Morrisons.”

3. Morrisons, Victoria Promenade

Christmas Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Wednesday 27 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Thursday 28 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Friday 29 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Saturday 30 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 New Year’s Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year’s Day: 09:00 — 18:00 ■ Morrisons says: “Please note hours differ per store and the hours listed below are those for the majority of our stores. Please use the store finder to check the specific hours of your local Morrisons.” Photo: Kevin Nicholls

Christmas Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Wednesday 27 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Thursday 28 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Friday 29 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Saturday 30 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 New Year’s Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year’s Day: 09:00 — 18:00 ■ Morrisons says: “Please note hours differ per store and the hours listed below are those for the majority of our stores. Please use the store finder to check the specific hours of your local Morrisons.”

4. Morrisons, Kettering Road

Christmas Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 09:00 — 18:00 Wednesday 27 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Thursday 28 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Friday 29 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 Saturday 30 Dec: 07:00 — 22:00 New Year’s Eve: 10:00 — 16:00 New Year’s Day: 09:00 — 18:00 ■ Morrisons says: “Please note hours differ per store and the hours listed below are those for the majority of our stores. Please use the store finder to check the specific hours of your local Morrisons.” Photo: Google

