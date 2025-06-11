New shop shines bright at heart of the Shires

A unique new independent business has opened at the Heart of the Shires Shopping Village, offering a range of neurodiverse and bespoke craft items for people of all ages and abilities.

The shop, A Little Bit of Sunshine, founded by local resident Shelly, opened its doors in March 2025 with a mission: to support and celebrate neurodiversity through creativity, craft, and thoughtful products.

Shelly brings years of experience as a further education teacher working with young people of all abilities and needs. “I wanted to create a space that feels welcoming and empowering,” she explains. “Somewhere people can find tools that support their learning and expression, and where neurodivergent individuals feel understood.”

“We offer practical tools like colour overlays, brain dump pads, twist-and-write pencils, and notebooks designed to support focus and organisation,” she says. “But also crafts and creative kits that help calm the mind and encourage self-expression as well as a range of enlightening and inspiring books”

A Little Bit of Sunshine carefully selects its books to support neurodiverse individuals and their families.

Neurodiversity isn’t rare: in the UK, roughly 1 in 7 people (around 15%) are neurodivergent — including conditions like autism, ADHD, and dyslexia. Dyslexia alone affects around 10% of the population, while ADHD and dyspraxia affect roughly 8‑10%. This underlines why having accessible, specialist tools matters so much to families and educators.

The relevance of inclusion is being discussed nationally—most recently in Jamie Oliver’s Channel 4 documentary, “Jamie’s Dyslexia Revolution.” Oliver shares his own late-diagnosis story and highlights the need for early screening, improved teacher training, and systemic reform. The show reinforces why products like those offered by A Little Bit of Sunshine are essential in supporting individuals with neurodiversity.

Shelly’s commitment to inclusive learning is reflected in the carefully chosen products available throughout the shop — from supportive stationery to sensory-friendly crafts. In addition to in-store items, A Little Bit of Sunshine now offers accessible craft sessions both during and outside of school hours, with bespoke sessions available on request to suit individual needs and availability.

The shop has already become a warm and welcoming space for families, carers, educators, and anyone looking for gifts and tools that truly make a difference.

Founder of A Little Bit of Sunshine, Shelly, who creates a warm, welcoming space for everyone

Whether you're looking for a gift that encourages creativity, or resources that support neurodivergent learners, A Little Bit of Sunshine offers a refreshing and heartfelt alternative to the high street.

You can find the shop at the Heart of the Shires Shopping Village, located just off the A5 near Weedon.