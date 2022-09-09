In celebration of Rolling Stones 60th anniversary and 50 years of Roland in 2022, four limited edition V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless, Rolling Stones Edition headphone designs have been created. Available in: “Classic Licks,” “No Filter,” “Tattoo You,” and exclusive “RS No.9 Carnaby” design taken from the band’s legendary tongue and lips logo, originally created by John Pasche in 1971. In UK, all four designs are available in-store exclusively at the Rolling Stones flagship store RS No.9 Carnaby, based at 9 Carnaby Street and online at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk from Monday 18 July.