Gear up for biker chic clobber collection from Garbstore and Honda
Garbstore presents the exclusive collection in collaboration with Honda, drawing inspiration from latter's iconic Dax heritage, beloved for the brand's eternal charm and personality.
Capturing laid-back and spirited essence of the line through graphic-driven garments, the range comprises three trendsetting t-shirts and two stylish sweatshirts.
The screen-printed tops reinterpret quintessential logos from Honda's archive, courtesy the stores signature tongue-in-cheek design experts.
New items are available online at https://www.couvertureandthegarbstore.com/ as well as Couverture & The Garbstore's eclectic concept outlet, launched in London by Emily Dyson and Ian Paley, showcasing best emerging independent womenswear, menswear, accessory and homeware styles since 2008.