Domino’s takes easter to new eggs-tremes with limited-edition Garlic & Herb Easter Egg

Domino's has gone hopping mad this Easter with the launch of a world-first Garlic & Herb Easter Egg – a weird yet wonderful blend of sweet and savoury that’s a riff on the pizza company’s iconic Garlic & Herb Dip.

Cracking the mainstream selection of Easter eggs off the shelves this year, Domino’s has taken Easter treats to new eggs-tremes with this ingenious concoction, developed by a Domino’s team of official Easter eggs-perts.

The creamy sweetness of rich white chocolate has been blended with the bold, savoury flavour of Domino’s legendary Garlic & Herb Dip to create a limited-edition twist on tradition that not even the Easter Bunny saw coming.

The Garlic & Herb Easter Egg is accompanied by a 25g Garlic & Herb Dip for those who dare to experience the two together. The result? A next level flavour combination that die-hard Garlic & Herb fans will go crazy for, with initial taste tester @James.holtt commenting on social that he “didn’t know what to expect” but described the treat as “the best white chocolate ever.”

Bringing something completely unexpected to the Easter table, Domino's, has hopped beyond its pizza roots to take a dip into the chocolate world and shake up the Easter egg game in the process. The pizza people have become chocolate masters with this new sweet treat.

Domino’s sourced inspiration from the world’s best chocolatiers to develop the creation, pushing the boundaries of flavour profiles to create the ultimate Easter indulgence.

Izzy Gardener, Domino’s Ambassador for Eggs-troadinary Flavours, said: "Easter is the perfect time to treat yourself, and we wanted to bring a fun, flavour-packed twist to the traditional chocolate egg. This Easter Egg is for the Garlic & Herb Dip fans who want to mix things up this year!

“Why hunt for chocolate when you can crack open the ultimate Easter treat?"

Domino’s launches Garlic & Herb Easter Egg inspired by the pizza brand’s iconic Garlic & Herb Dip

Those looking to get their hands on the anything but ordinary treat will also be able to do so in time for Easter, by heading to Dominoseasteregg.com between Friday 4th April and Monday 14th April, but you'll have to be quick as they won't be around for long!