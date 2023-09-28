Daventry entrepreneur was ‘pleased’ of book launch event at the new bookshop in town
Residents were invited to celebrate the first charity-supporting book launch event at the new bookshop in town.
Lawrence Wheeler, an 80-year-old local entrepreneur, launched his first autobiography at the Suddenly on Sheaf Street bookshop located in Daventry's Sheaf Street, honouring his years in show business and involvement with local businesses.
Eight decades of entertainment, entrepreneurialism, local history and heart-warming family memories are crammed into the light-hearted memoir titled 'From Rock 'n' Roll to Bedpans.'
“I was really pleased with the turnout of folk and comments of support,” said Lawrence.
‘From Rock ‘n’ Roll to Bedpans’ is published by Suddenly Publishing Ltd and is available exclusively from the bookshop. The full cover price of £10 goes to local charities.
In an exclusive interview with Daventry Express, Lawrence Wheeler revealed he worked with the local newspaper when he was a teenager.
