Plea to wealthy households in Daventry to cut down on energy

Wealthy households in Daventry consume an extra 17,100 washing machine cycles’ worth of energy a year compared to those on the lowest incomes, figures reveal.

Environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth says the UK’s richest residents must significantly reduce their consumption to tackle climate crisis.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy data shows households with an annual income of £150,000 or more used an average of 24,295 kilowatt hours in gas in the year to June 2018. This was 13,591kWh more than those with an income of less than £15,000.

With the average washing machine cycle using roughly 1kWh, this means the additional energy used by high-income households in Daventry over a year would be enough to power the equivalent of 17,078 loads.