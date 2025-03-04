The Joint Effort Challenge is designed by Laura Muir and leading joint supplement brand YuMOVE to help get dogs in shape 🐶

The 2025 Crufts dog show will start this week.

The largest dog show in the world will be available to watch on Channel 4.

The first-ever all dog relay race has taken place to celebrate the start of Crufts.

The world’s largest dog show will begin on Thursday (March 6), with the ultimate prize of best in show being crowned on Sunday (March 9) night.

To celebrate, the “world’s fastest vet”, Olympian Laura Muir, has overseen the first-ever all dog relay race. Designed in the shape of a dog’s face, the 1km “Joint Effort” relay race involved a “golden leash” being passed from one pooch to another in a dog version of the “Olympic torch relay.”

Olympian vet Laura Muir is challenging pet owners to get all dogs out for more exercise. | Jack Hall / Cover Images

The six dogs taking part in the event were made up of different breeds and backgrounds. Kitted out in sporting vests, they took on the challenges inspired by the legendary agility course at Crufts.

The Joint Effort Challenge was designed by Olympian and vet Laura Muir and leading joint supplement brand YuMOVE to get them in their best shape. The doggie dream team included Hector the Lab, Pippa the Two-Legged Wonder, Tina the Mastiff, Rolo the Support Hero, Ella the Greyhound, and Nigel the Agility Ace.

Speaking about the race Laura, a British record holder for the 1500m said: “This race was such a great experience combining two of my greatest loves – running and dogs.”

Encouraging dog parents to keep their dogs healthy during the colder months, she said: “As a trained vet, I know that keeping joints healthy is a joint effort between pup and pet parent. With the right joint care supplement, such as YuMOVE Joint Care and plenty of tail-wagging exercise, every dog can live their best, most active life.

”The wintry weather means many humans are walking their dogs less, and the challenge encourages owners to help their furry friends stay active. Now, dog owners across the country can get involved and take part in the challenge too.”

YuMOVE spokesperson Fiona Hope added: “Watching the agility course at Crufts 2025 is always a treat, but we believe every dog has the potential to do incredible things. With the right combination of supplementation and movement, dogs across Britain can stay active for their whole lifetime.”

