What is it you want most from your spring garden? 10 of the best

Survey found there's nothing better than your own garden pub (photo: adobe)

Many are keen to get into the garden to grow their own and to make things look pristine.

The experts at the online garden retailer, Primrose, have uncovered the top ten garden furniture trends predicted to be the most popular this spring.

To do this, they analysed the number of Google Searches for 53 popular garden products over the space of three months, revealing which products have risen the most in interest.

A patio heater is one of the most desireable garden features (photo: adobe)

In typical British fashion, the most wanted garden feature is… a pub with the patio heater also a favourite.

The following shows the most desirable garden features with the number of searches for that item in February followed by the number of searches in April.

1 Garden pub – 108,680 to 645,660

2 patio heater – 430,420 to 2,191,460

A Chiminea is a must on desireable things for a garden (photo: adobe)

3 chimenea – 210,530 to 877,760

4 outdoor garden cinema – 26,040 to 96,820

5 garden bar – 146,850 to 542,290

6 garden games – 19,980 to 72,200

7 bamboo garden furniture – 8,080 to 28,100

8 fire pits – 728,900 to 2,461,540

9 outdoor rugs – 218,550 to 734,900

10 reclining garden chairs – 82,480 to 276,190.

For more visit the Primrose homepage www.primrose.co.uk website.

In addition we all want our gardens to look their best so here are a few tips to get the most out of your garden space from Christine Gouldthorp, consumer expert at price and product comparison site PriceRunner.

A lick of paint is one of the easiest and most effective ways to change the look and feel of a room without heavy duty drilling or plastering. Also, if it isn’t broken, fix it. Before you throw furniture away try giving it a facelift.

The annual spring-clean is a great chance to clear out the old, declutter and make rooms feel as good as new.

In addition, having the right tools for the job will avoid disaster. Preparation is key.