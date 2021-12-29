The ten best walks in Northamptonshire, according to an expert

Here are the top ten best places for a walk, according to a local expert.
Gary Box, who founded the Northampton Dog Walker company, has ranked some of the best walks in the county, for those who want to need to walk their pooch, or just want to get some fresh air and enjoy the countryside.
Gary moved to Northampton in 2015 and started Northampton Dog Walker in early 2017.
His company provides a selection of pet services whether it’s dog walking, pet sitting, dog photography or pet transport.
Below is the ten places ranked as the best to walk your dog in Northamptonshire, according to Gary, as well as his ratings of all ten beauty spots.
1. Salcey Forest
Gary said: "Salcey Forest has a lovely natural environment for dogs to sniff and explore. Scores well due to somewhere to buy refreshments and a toilet block. Parking charge isn’t that cheap but they do have an hour option. I generally like Salcey Forest on a week day. Weekends can be too busy, having to share with mountain bikes and horses which are not always a good mix with dogs. Also a muddy location in winter." Overall rating: 4/5
Photo: Photo: Gary Box
2. Sywell Country Park
Gary said: "Sywell Country Park has some benefits for those walking their dog. A decent cafe and toilets are a bonus and there are plenty of dog waste bins. Dogs seem to like it here. The only real downside is the expensive car park which could do with an hourly rate to make it more economic. All in all we were quite impressed by Sywell as a location to walk dogs." Overall rating: 4.1/5
Photo: Gary Box
3. Eastfield Park
Gary said: "There is actually lots to like about Eastfield Park for dog owners. Free parking and decent number of waste bins are welcome. A lake that some dogs will love. Is popular with lots of users at certain times. In summary Eastfield Park is a pretty solid option for anyone living nearby who is looking for somewhere to walk the dog. The two things that stuck in my mind about the place was how well maintained it was (lack of litter) and how relaxing it feels (because of the all the large trees)." Overall rating 4.5/5
Photo: Photo: Gary Box
4. The Racecourse
Gary said: "The Racecourse is popular with some dogs and dog owners. It’s essentially a large, flat playing area. Plenty of dog waste bins and free parking are plus points. The busy roads around the perimeter are a potential concern. A good option if you live close by but there are better locations in Northampton." Overall rating: 3.9/5
Photo: Gary Box