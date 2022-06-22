Sensational summer fun for all family at free activity days in Daventry

Family friendly activities are taking place in Daventry this summer.

The events are being funded by Daventry Town Council and are mostly aimed at toddler to teenage range.

There’s forest school and bushcraft sessions, skateboarding, scooter and balance and circus skills coaching.

Summer fun in Daventry.

Other sessions include drumming and calligraphy for mindfulness and meditation, theatrical antics and a day at Daventry Town Market with Street Theatre and Performances near the Burton Memorial.

All activity sessions must be pre-booked via Eventbrite. Spaces are limited and on a first come, first served basis.

Full location information and car parking details can be found on the Eventbrite listings for each activity. Sessions are bookable via Eventbrite, unless 'drop-in session' is stated. Parents and carers must accompany their children and stay for the duration of all activities.