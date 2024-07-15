Long Buckby park is officially recognised as one of the country’s best parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long Buckby Green Spaces is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for Cotton End Park.

The news that Cotton End Park has achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Cotton End Park on achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Cotton End Park is a vital green space for communities in Long Buckby to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

Volunteers at Cotton End Park

We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

Nick Roberts, Park Manager at Cotton End Park added, “This award is recognition of the hard work put in over many years by our dedicated group of volunteers, and recognises the importance of the park in the life of Long Buckby and surrounding villages.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.