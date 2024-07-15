Long Buckby park is officially recognised as one of the country’s best parks

By Daniel Tabor
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 10:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Long Buckby Green Spaces is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for Cotton End Park.

The news that Cotton End Park has achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Cotton End Park on achieving a Green Flag Award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Cotton End Park is a vital green space for communities in Long Buckby to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

Volunteers at Cotton End ParkVolunteers at Cotton End Park
Volunteers at Cotton End Park

We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

Nick Roberts, Park Manager at Cotton End Park added, “This award is recognition of the hard work put in over many years by our dedicated group of volunteers, and recognises the importance of the park in the life of Long Buckby and surrounding villages.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Related topics:Keep Britain TidyGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice