Five ways to keep your child cool on a budget

Top tips to keep your child cool in hot weather (photo: adobe)

Brean Horne, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet shares five ways parents can keep their children cool at home on a budget.

1. Homemade iced drinks and lollies

Getting creative in the kitchen and whipping up a batch of iced drinks and desserts is a cost-effective way to keep your kids cool this summer. That’s because pre-made drinks and desserts are more expensive than homemade versions.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For instance, frozen iced drinks and smoothies can cost up to £4 in some shops. However, a 500g bag of Tesco Frozen Whole Strawberries costs just £2.20 which could save you money if you decided to try a homemade recipe instead.

There are lots of quick and easy recipes available online for free if you need inspiration such as BBC Good Food’s mango sorbet.

2. Paddling pool

During periods of extreme heat it’s vital to keep your child as cool as possible, and paddling pools are ideal if the idea of a holiday or a trip to the local lido or beach is going to stretch your financial budget too far this summer.

Keeping the whole family entertained, paddling pool prices start from just £10 and there are heaps of long-lasting options available from Argos, Amazon, and many more.

3. Dress your child lightly

Dress your children in clothing that is light-coloured, lightweight, and limited to one layer of absorbent material that will maximise the evaporation of sweat.

Children produce more heat relative to body mass during activities such as walking and running, and have a low sweating capacity.

Therefore, clothing choice is important to keep the body temperature as low as possible.

4. Invest in reusable water bottlesNot only are shop bought plastic water bottles costly when added up, they are also bad for the environment and can get dirty if reused for too long.

There are many reusable kids’ water bottles available to buy for as little as £5.

5. Keep them shaded under an umbrella

Too much sunshine can cause serious medical conditions, such as sunstroke.