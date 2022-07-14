Essential tips for camping outdoors this summer

Have an unforgettable time outdoors with these useful tips

Avoid pitching up at midday

Ideally, campers should set off early in the morning. This not only ensures maximum time for fun on site, it also helps to avoid travelling during the hottest time of day.

With most sites offering check-in from early afternoon, it’s probably better to wait until later on to begin pitching but that gives plenty of time to scope out the local area in the meantime.

Keep your tent cool

It is easy to keep your tent cool without having to use electricity with some simple tips.

Keep your tent ventilated for as long as possible, as you’ll reap the benefits of better circulation and a fresh breeze. Don’t forget to close up any mesh doors to prevent the tent from filling up with insects!

It may seem like a hassle, but taking your tent down during the day can also be a handy trick to keep it as cool as possible. When you put it back together at the end of the day, you’ll find that the inside is a lot cooler.

Look for sites close to water

Sites on the coast, or with options for swimming - an outdoor pool, or a nearby river suitable for wild swimming - are likely to prove popular in a heatwave.

Use the search filters on Pitchup to narrow down your search from the outset by choosing one or more of these features.

Stay hydrated

Hot weather can make you extremely dehydrated, so having enough water is extremely important, particularly if you plan on long walks or strenuous activities during your trip.

Don’t forget to pack summertime essentials