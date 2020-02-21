Northamptonshire villagers' surprise as Postcode Lottery comes knocking on their door

Neighbours from Ecton feeling grand as they win £1,000 each

Two Northamptonshire villagers are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson delivers the good news to two villagers in Ecton

The neighbours from Barton Fields in Ecton netted the cash when NN6 0BF was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday (February 21).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson, who also stars in TV adverts, sent his congratulations to the winners: “What a fantastic way to kickstart the weekend! I’m sure our winners will be out celebrating tonight.”

Back in 2016, Northampton dinner lady Sharon Collins was one of three winners who got cheques of £25,000 each from the People's Postcode Lottery and last year a mystery winner from Upton landed £30,000.

Also in 2016, three Wellingborough neighbours also landed £25,000 each when their postcode was pulled out.

Barton Fields, which is off the High Street in Ecton village

It costs £10 a month to play and winning postcodes are announced every day. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million so far for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond with a minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales going directly to charities.