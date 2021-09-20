Kilsby crowds help raise thousands from day of music and fun in sun

Fete committee members present two of the cheques to Kilsby School and Kilsby Village Hall.

Hundreds of families packed the park on the last Bank Holiday weekend, for the first village fete in many years.

Thanks to financial support from Kilsby Parish Council, the fete organising committee were also able to lay on some great entertainment. A lorry stage hosted some great young acts from Rugby Area Talent Trust – including Rugby’s Got Talent winner Paul Sammon, and finalists Jess Lea and Oliwia Dragon.

The day also included Danetre Ukelele Orchestra, and from Last Lesson, a talented covers band hailing from Rugby who headlined the day.

Fete committee member Andrea Brown presenting £600 to Angela from Rugby Area Talent Trust.

David Head, event co-ordinator, said: “The organising committee – there were eight of us involved – were absolutely delighted with the turnout and the way things ran. It was a great thing to see the community emerging after the last 18 months of lockdown, heartache and worry.

"To see so many happy smiling people made all the work worthwhile, and the fact that we were so successful has meant a great boost to local charities as well.

"We ended up with £3,000 to donate plus we know that charity stalls on the day made over £1,400 on top of that. Incredible.”

Profits from the day included more than £800 from the bar, with The Red Lion team donating all of their profits to the fete charities.