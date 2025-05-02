“I’m an energy expert” Here’s a little-known method that lets you use cheaper nighttime energy - without the fire risk for appliances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from across the country issued a stark warning: using household appliances like washing machines, dishwashers, and tumble dryers overnight can be a deadly mistake.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These common appliances, which most people run overnight to take advantage of cheaper electricity rates, pose a significant fire risk when left unattended.

Powerful motors, high wattage, and heat can heighten the risk of faults occurring while you're asleep, increasing the chance of a fire breaking out unnoticed. To protect your household, it's crucial to operate such appliances only when you're present and awake, ensuring you can respond promptly to any emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to energy expert Andy Pattison at BOXT, there's an alternative solution that can help you mitigate these risks and still save money on your energy bills.

BOXT Engineer

"Lots of people are stuck in this dilemma where they want to use their cheaper overnight tariff but don’t want to take the fire risk of running appliances while they sleep," says Andy Pattison, Head of Renewables, at BOXT.

"But what many don’t realise is that a home battery could be the missing piece of the puzzle - letting you bank that cheap electricity overnight and use it safely during the day instead."

New research from fixed-price boiler specialist BOXT has found that 61% of Brits have no idea what a home battery is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And even those who think they do are getting it wrong - the independent poll* of 2,000 UK adults found that two-thirds (66%) mistakenly believe they can only be used with solar panels.

How does a home battery work?

A home battery is a device that can store energy, and lets you use it whenever you need it.

You don’t need solar panels to benefit from a home battery; you can charge it directly from the grid.

This means if you’re on an off-peak tariff, you can:

Charge the battery while electricity is at its cheapest (usually overnight)

Use that stored energy to power your home and run appliances during the day

Protect your home and cut your bills without the fire risk of leaving appliances running while you sleep

"People assume home batteries are expensive or complicated, but they’re actually becoming more accessible and easier to install," Pattison explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a really effective way to reduce your reliance on peak-time electricity without changing your daily routine."

“Plus, some batteries have powercut protection, so if you live in an area that’s frequently impacted by power cuts, they can be a great option as a backup power supply.”

How much energy can a home battery store?

Home batteries can store anywhere from 5 kWh to 15 kWh of electricity, depending on the model you choose.

What does that mean?

A washing machine typically uses between 1 kW and 2.5 kW of power, depending on its size, efficiency, and cycle settings. On average, it consumes around 2.1 kWh per hour. That means a 10 kWh home battery could run between 5 and 10 wash cycles, depending on the machine’s efficiency and the chosen settings - helping you make the most of cheaper, off-peak energy.

You could use that same battery to power your lights, fridge, and TV throughout the day without relying on expensive peak electricity rates.

What size home battery do I need?

The ideal home battery size depends on your household's energy consumption and storage requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, UK homes use between 8-10 kWh of electricity per day*. Home battery storage systems range in capacity, starting from 2.5-5 kWh for smaller homes and scaling up to 13-15 kWh for larger households with higher energy demands.

“If you’re using the grid to power a home battery, a typical UK household would need a system with a capacity between 5kWh and 10kWh, as you only need enough storage to supplement your grid electricity during peak usage times, not fully power your home off-grid.” explains Andy.

"Larger homes may however require a battery with a capacity closer to 15kWh. It's worth considering a scalable system, allowing you to easily add more batteries as your energy needs grow."

How long does it take to charge a battery from the grid?

The time it takes to fully charge a battery from the grid depends on several factors, including the amount of energy being stored, the source of that energy, and your system setup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Charging a battery from the grid is generally quicker than from solar,” explains Pattison.

In the UK, most residential homes have a low voltage grid connection, typically around 230 V. This means that charging a 13.5KW battery like a Tesla Powerwall 3 “could take between 4 to 6 hours, depending on your electrical supplier and setup.”

How much does a home battery cost?

The cost of a solar battery in the UK varies based on factors such as capacity, brand, and installation specifics.

On average, a solar storage battery for a typical UK home costs around £5,000. This price can fluctuate depending on the battery's capacity, lifespan, and brand. For instance, a 5 kWh battery suitable for a three-bedroom house is approximately £5,000, while larger capacities for bigger homes can cost more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, installing a solar battery alongside a new solar panel system can be more cost-effective, especially with incentives like the 0% VAT rate on such installations. It's essential to assess your household's energy needs and consult with a professional installer to determine the most suitable and cost-effective battery option for your situation.

Can any electrician install a home battery system?

Not all electricians are qualified to install home battery systems, as these installations require specialist knowledge and expertise.

Pattison advises, “It’s important to use an installer with years of experience in both home battery systems and solar installations. Also, look for companies that are signed up to the Home Insulation & Energy Systems Consumer Code, which enforces high consumer protection standards, ensuring quality and safety from start to finish.”

Avoid these three common mistakes when installing a home battery

Thinking you need solar panels - A home battery can be charged from the grid, so solar panels aren't necessary. Overestimating what a battery can power - Home batteries are ideal for essential appliances, but they won't power everything in your home at once. Neglecting battery maintenance - Like any tech, your home battery requires regular basic checks to keep it running efficiently.

As more households look for ways to manage energy costs and ensure their families are protected, Andy notes, "This little-known method could become a common practice in many homes."