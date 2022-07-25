Burger King shakes-up menu with new £7.99 burger and cheesy fries

Burger King is shaking up its menu from 26 July by adding a new burger and loaded fries (Photo: Getty Images)

Burger King is launching two new additions to its menu this week following the success of its Argentinian Angus burger.

A juicy new burger and loaded fries will join the menu in branches nationwide from Tuesday 26 July.

What are the two new items?

Fans will be able to tuck into a Gourmet Kings Farmhouse Burger from this week, which joins the Burger King’s ‘Gourmet Kings’ range.

(Photo: Burger King)

The new burger is made from a 100% Aberdeen Angus beef patty and comes topped with melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon, garnished with sliced pickled onion, fresh rocket and toasted onion sauce.

Customers will also be able to ‘level-up’ their fries order with the new addition of Loaded Fries to menus nationwide.

The fries will be available to order in two different styles - either with cheese sauce, or with the addition of crispy bacon bits - and can be enjoyed at home by ordering via UberEats.

(Photo: Burger King)

How much will the new items cost?

The Gourmet King Farmhouse Burger will cost £7.99 for just the burger or £9.99 if you order as part of a meal.

The Loaded Fries with cheese will cost £3.29 and the fries with cheese and bacon will cost £3.99.

Both new items are subject to availability at participating restaurants from 26 July.

But if you cannot wait until the official launch, eager fans can try the burger and fries before the nationwide relase by ordering from the Burger King app from Saturday 23 July until Monday 25 July.