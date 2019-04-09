Two young pilots (and a puppy ) pose next to an army helicopter at the Northampton Show, August 5, 1966

Looking Back: Transports of delight!

There's always somewhere to go and places to see, but how to get there? Sometimes the journey is as much fun as the destination.

A future filled with trips by jet-packs, monorails and rocket ships never materialised so taking a bus, train, boat or a trusty push bike was the only way to travel unless you had access to your parent's car or could cadge a lift in a helicopter. Trips to the countryside on your racer, with a pack up and a cagoule (just in case) or a jaunt to the seaside with family and friends - what wonderful ways to while away your time.

1. Taking to the air

Coaches gather on Northampton Market Square outside the Peacock Way arcade on September 10, 1964

2. All aboard\!

All smiles, Bective Secondary Modern School, Northampton, boys off on a rugby tour, March 28, 1960

3. Off on tour

Fiat car ready for export on June 6, 1967, outside PE & P J Crawley of St Michaels Mount, Northampton

4. Ready to roll

