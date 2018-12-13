Looking Back: Northampton: decorating the town Christmas down the decades

This week we're digging into the archives to remember how Northampton town centre was decorated, ready for Christmas.
From bows to baubles, tinsel to trees, Santa to sleighs, Northampton has entered into the Christmas spirit over the years decking the shopping streets.
In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Gold Street traders bought decorations from London's Oxford and Regent Streets giving some memorable displays.
In recent times, festive fashions and decorations have changed but the sight of Christmas lights still brings pleasure to many as they go about their business.