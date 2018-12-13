Looking Back: Northampton: decorating the town Christmas down the decades

This week we're digging into the archives to remember how Northampton town centre was decorated, ready for Christmas.

From bows to baubles, tinsel to trees, Santa to sleighs, Northampton has entered into the Christmas spirit over the years decking the shopping streets.

Dressed in festive finery, a pony with white plumes parades along the streets of Northampton to the Town Centre Christmas Lights Switch On. 'The Christmas characters are walking towards the Market Square and Lloyds Bank's building on the corner of George Row and Drapery can be seen on the left-hand side of the picture.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Gold Street traders bought decorations from London's Oxford and Regent Streets giving some memorable displays.

In recent times, festive fashions and decorations have changed but the sight of Christmas lights still brings pleasure to many as they go about their business.

from high above Abington Street looking towards All Saints Church, which can be seen on the skyline, these are Northampton's Christmas lights in 1960.'On the right is the Notre Dame Convent School, demolished in 1979.

Christmas decorations hang from the lamp posts in Abington Square, Northampton. The Bradlaugh statue stands out in the gloom with Wellingborough Road leading off into the distance.

Gold Street Christmas lights in 1960.

Before Abington Street, Northampton was re-opened to traffic there was a Christmas tree positioned in the middle of the then pedestrianised zone. 'The tree can be seen between Sheinman Opticians on the left and BBC Radio Northampton building on the right.

Father Christmas arrives in his sleigh at the Christmas Lights Switch On in 2006.

Decorations going up in Northampton (year unknown)