Looking Back: New year in Northampton

The time after Christmas Day seem to stretch strangely, as one day blends into another, fuelled by cheese, left-overs and chocolates.

To avoid further family fracas it's important to get out and take a breather from the festivities.

Children inspect a crashed lorry in St James Square, Northampton on January 1, 1959

A trip to the panto is still a popular diversion to let off steam but the January sales are long gone, with bargain hunters nowadays grabbing special offers on Black Friday back in November.

Returning to work, school and reality, resolutions made, Christmas and the new year seem a lifetime away.

International Friendship League's "Miss World" dance in the Guildhall, Northampton, December 31, 1958

New year's day and Adnitt's in The Drapery, Northampton, await the opening of the doors on January 1, 1965

Northampton Borough Police children's party, January 2, 1964

With the mannequins laid bare in the shop window, shoppers pose outside Wallis in Northampton on January 11, 1965 with their bags of bargains

Helping to launching an appeal to raise money for a new church hall, the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton make a donation to the cause. Stood on the corner of Christchurch Road and Wellingborough Road, Abington, Northampton, on January 6, 1966 with the vicar and appeal supporters

February 1, 1958: TV and radio comedian and personality, Cyril Fletcher, dressed ready for his panto dame appearance meets the Irthingborough Carnival Queen and attendants at the New Theatre which was in Abington Street, Northampton. Cyril's catchphrase was 'pin back your lugholes' and was best known for his "Odd Odes" which later formed a section of the television show That's Life.