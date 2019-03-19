Looking Back: leisure time for pleasure - on high days, holidays and weekends
With a increase of leisure time and disposable incomes, the baby boomer generation had a whole host of leisure opportunities that many of their parents and grandparents had been denied.
Sporting events were as popular as ever with good attendances at the County Ground shared by Northampton Town Football Club and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. Young people involved themselves in a whole range of extra-curricular activities from Gilbert and Sullivan productions to fundraising bed pushes, recitals and dog shows. A hobby was seen as the thing to do: a way to make friends and keep out of mischief. Making music or listening to the latest record by chart-topping artists and sometimes even meeting them - things haven't really changed at all.
1. Ready for action
Glamorgan County Cricket Club batsmen make way their way down the pavilion steps to face Northants at the County Ground in 1959