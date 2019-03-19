Trying a bubble car for size at the motorcycle and microcar show at Northampton Guildhall, March 14, 1959

Looking Back: leisure time for pleasure - on high days, holidays and weekends

With a increase of leisure time and disposable incomes, the baby boomer generation had a whole host of leisure opportunities that many of their parents and grandparents had been denied.

Sporting events were as popular as ever with good attendances at the County Ground shared by Northampton Town Football Club and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. Young people involved themselves in a whole range of extra-curricular activities from Gilbert and Sullivan productions to fundraising bed pushes, recitals and dog shows. A hobby was seen as the thing to do: a way to make friends and keep out of mischief. Making music or listening to the latest record by chart-topping artists and sometimes even meeting them - things haven't really changed at all.

Glamorgan County Cricket Club batsmen make way their way down the pavilion steps to face Northants at the County Ground in 1959

A competitor waits to register for a dog show at the Drill Hall, Clare Street, Northampton, March 14, 1970

Ten-pin bowling at Fair Lanes Bowl, Weedon Road, Northampton, now Beacon Bingo, in November 18, 1964

Northampton Eisteddfod competitors in the recorder classes pose for a photograph in 1965

