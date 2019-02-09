The Queen visits Churchs shoe factory, St James Northampton on a whistle-stop county visit in 1965

Looking Back : How shoe factories put the sole into Northampton

Northampton has been synonymous with the manufacture of boots and shoes for nearly nine centuries

With its plentiful supply of oak bark and water for tanning, a top quality supply of leather from locally-reared cattle and its location in the centre of the country for trade, Northamptonshire has proved the ideal place to allow shoemaking to flourish

The Queen visits Churchs shoe factory, St James Northampton on a whistle-stop county visit in 1965

1. The Queen at Church's

Prince Charles visiting Crockett and Jones shoe factory in Perry Street, Northampton January 22 2013

2. Prince Charles at Crockett and Jones

A New Zealand Rugby Football Union Touring Team 1953-54 admire a leather boot at a Northampton shoe factory

3. All Blacks check out latest boot technology

Actor Stanley Baker at Manfield shoe factory, in Wellingborough Road Northampton, November 7, 1957

4. Stanley Baker at Manfield shoe factory

