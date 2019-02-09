Looking Back : How shoe factories put the sole into Northampton

With its plentiful supply of oak bark and water for tanning, a top quality supply of leather from locally-reared cattle and its location in the centre of the country for trade, Northamptonshire has proved the ideal place to allow shoemaking to flourish

1. The Queen at Church's The Queen visits Churchs shoe factory, St James Northampton on a whistle-stop county visit in 1965 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Prince Charles at Crockett and Jones Prince Charles visiting Crockett and Jones shoe factory in Perry Street, Northampton January 22 2013 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. All Blacks check out latest boot technology A New Zealand Rugby Football Union Touring Team 1953-54 admire a leather boot at a Northampton shoe factory jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Stanley Baker at Manfield shoe factory Actor Stanley Baker at Manfield shoe factory, in Wellingborough Road Northampton, November 7, 1957 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

