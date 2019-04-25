Looking Back: Education, education, education!

They say that school days are the best days of your life, but that depends on your desire to sit through double maths on Friday afternoon.
From dreaded school dinners of boiled cabbage accompanied with lumpy, cold gravy skin, to the delights of doing PE in your vest and pants because you'd forgotten your sports kit, school days were memorable. Friendships forged outside the headteacher's study door or behind the bike sheds can last a lifetime - school really was an education.
1. Anyone for seconds?
Pupils testing a rather watery-looking soup at Duston Secondary Modern School, Northampton in December 1959