Looking Back: Education, education, education!

From dreaded school dinners of boiled cabbage accompanied with lumpy, cold gravy skin, to the delights of doing PE in your vest and pants because you'd forgotten your sports kit, school days were memorable. Friendships forged outside the headteacher's study door or behind the bike sheds can last a lifetime - school really was an education.

1. Anyone for seconds? Pupils testing a rather watery-looking soup at Duston Secondary Modern School, Northampton in December 1959 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Model pupils Pupils of All Saints School, Northampton show headmaster Nogger Norton their models in July 6, 1959 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Sporting heroes Sports day obstacle race at the Open Air Recovery School, Northampton, on July 2, 1964 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Jumpers fro goalposts Enjoying kickabout in the playground pupils of St Georges School, Barrack Road Northampton, in April 15, 1970 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more