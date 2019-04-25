Enjoying kickabout in the playground pupils of St Georges School, Barrack Road Northampton, in April 15, 1970

Looking Back: Education, education, education!

They say that school days are the best days of your life, but that depends on your desire to sit through double maths on Friday afternoon.

From dreaded school dinners of boiled cabbage accompanied with lumpy, cold gravy skin, to the delights of doing PE in your vest and pants because you'd forgotten your sports kit, school days were memorable. Friendships forged outside the headteacher's study door or behind the bike sheds can last a lifetime - school really was an education.

Pupils testing a rather watery-looking soup at Duston Secondary Modern School, Northampton in December 1959

1. Anyone for seconds?

Pupils of All Saints School, Northampton show headmaster Nogger Norton their models in July 6, 1959

2. Model pupils

Sports day obstacle race at the Open Air Recovery School, Northampton, on July 2, 1964

3. Sporting heroes

Enjoying kickabout in the playground pupils of St Georges School, Barrack Road Northampton, in April 15, 1970

4. Jumpers fro goalposts

