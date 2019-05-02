Looking Back: A walk down memory lane - to take a look at the street life

In the past, cars were a luxury. Walking to school, the shops, into town and to work was the only choice many people had. Come rain or shine, blizzard or heatwave - taking Shanks's pony was the cheapest way to travel. A stout pair of shoes, a mackintosh or gabardine for rainy days and Capri pants and a headscarf for heatwaves. Whatever the weather, popping to the shops, more often than not, did not involve getting in the car.

1. Street life Men, women and children in the street next to John Clare School (now base for Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust) on Clare Street/Kettering Road junction

2. Victory! A victory tea party to celebrate end of the Second World War, Stanton Avenue, Spinney Hill, Northampton in 1945

3. Street party Stanton Avenue residents enjoy a street party to celebrate the end of the Second World War Spinney Hill, in 1945

4. Sign of the times New no entry signs between Market Square and the Abington Street-Mercers Row junction, 1959

