Men, women and children in the street next to John Clare School (now base for Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust) on Clare Street/Kettering Road junction

Looking Back: A walk down memory lane - to take a look at the street life

Many streetscapes have changed dramatically over the years but others are easily recognised - apart from the volume of traffic.

In the past, cars were a luxury. Walking to school, the shops, into town and to work was the only choice many people had. Come rain or shine, blizzard or heatwave - taking Shanks's pony was the cheapest way to travel. A stout pair of shoes, a mackintosh or gabardine for rainy days and Capri pants and a headscarf for heatwaves. Whatever the weather, popping to the shops, more often than not, did not involve getting in the car.

1. Street life

A victory tea party to celebrate end of the Second World War, Stanton Avenue, Spinney Hill, Northampton in 1945

2. Victory!

Stanton Avenue residents enjoy a street party to celebrate the end of the Second World War Spinney Hill, in 1945

3. Street party

New no entry signs between Market Square and the Abington Street-Mercers Row junction, 1959

4. Sign of the times

