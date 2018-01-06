Learn a new skill for 2018 at Lower Boddington craft workshops

An entrepreneurial mother who runs her own craft workshops in Lower Boddington is encouraging people to discover the benefits of creating something from scratch as a New Year’s resolution.

Paula Milner believes craft should be a therapeutic and social experience which can be something new to take up to mark the move to 2018.

Having a go at craft at one of Paula Milner�"s Christmas workshops. Photo by Mark Lord Photography NNL-180201-104456001

The 34-year-old’s workshops in her picturesque studio in the village between Banbury and Daventry are a chance to relax, meet like-minded people and make something beautiful, perhaps as a gift or decoration.

The Crafty Lass started in November after originating as a mobile business, with a handful of sessions in the run-up to Christmas.

“They went really well! We had quite a lot of lovely new crafters through the door and people have said they really enjoyed themselves, would be coming back for more and were inspired to make and try new things – I couldn’t really ask for anything else,” she said.

There are some exciting craft workshops planned with Valentine’s, Mothering Sunday and Easter to come.

Paula Milner showing the budding enthusiasts how to make something pretty at her Christmas craft workshops. Photo by Mark Lord Photography NNL-180201-104518001

Regular classes are also available with a 10-week term building a sketchbook on Tuesday evenings.

The Crafty Lass will also be appearing at Kirstie Allsopp’s Handmade Fair at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, in May, holding 15 workshops across the three-day event.

“I am very excited when looking at the 2018 calendar and all the things we have planned – there is lots of things to make and do, and lots more to come,” Paula said.

In addition to the workshops, Paula also offers bespoke creative commissions for weddings, gifts and events.

For more information visit www.thecraftylass.com.