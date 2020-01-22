House price increase more than average for East Midlands in Daventry, new figures show

House prices increased more than average for the East Midlands in Daventry, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 0.4 per cent annual growth.

The average Daventry house price in November was £279,824, Land Registry figures show – a 4.8 per cent increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.1 per cent, and Daventry outperformed the 0.4 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Daventry rose by £1,100 – putting the area 30th among the East Midlands’ 40 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Melton, where properties increased on average by 8.4 per cent, to £237,000. In East Northamptonshire dropped 2.1 per cent in value, giving an average price of £232,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in prices in Daventry in November – they increased 4.9 per cent, to £394,791 on average– but over the last year, prices dropped by two per cent.