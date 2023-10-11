Work to start on 68 homes at new Daventry estate as part of 'urban extension' project
A neighbourhood in Daventry has entered its second phase of development after West Northamptonshire Council approved plans to build 68 new homes.
The new estate is located on land at Malabar Farm, to the southwest of Daventry on the A425/ Staverton Road and is part of a “sustainable urban extension” project.
Housing developers Spitfire Homes have already received outline planning permission for up to 1,100 new homes to be erected in the area. The wider scheme will also incorporate more than 20 hectares of public open space, a new primary school, nursery, and community centre, alongside food and retail units.
West Northamptonshire Council approved the new phase of developments in a meeting on Wednesday, October 4. Developers have said that this residential extension will comprise a mixture of one to four-bedroom homes, as well as 27 “affordable” units in the neighbourhood.
Up to one-quarter of the houses in the completed Malabar estate will also be deemed “affordable”. Homes will includefeatures such as solar panels, smart heating systems and EV charging points as standard to “future-proof” each property for modern living.
Permission has also been granted in this phase to build key roads and access routes that will connect the homes to the local centre, school site, and other residential areas in the neighbourhood.
Ben Leather, Managing Director of Spitfire Homes said: “We are pleased to have secured planning permission to deliver a further 68 homes at Malabar. These homes will form part of a growing community which will include a wealth of amenities for residents. “Construction is already underway on the first phase at Malabar, with the first homes scheduled to soon be released for sale. Malabar is a sustainable community of new homes, which offer a balanced lifestyle proposition with a range of on-site amenities, strong transport connections and a range of employers nearby. “In total, the development will deliver 1,100 new homes for the area and will support the employment of around 3,500 people across the lifetime of the project.” The first phase of the development was approved by the council earlier this year in April, with more than 200 homes given the green light.