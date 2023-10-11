Work to start on 68 homes at new Daventry estate as part of 'urban extension' project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A neighbourhood in Daventry has entered its second phase of development after West Northamptonshire Council approved plans to build 68 new homes.

The new estate is located on land at Malabar Farm, to the southwest of Daventry on the A425/ Staverton Road and is part of a “sustainable urban extension” project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Housing developers Spitfire Homes have already received outline planning permission for up to 1,100 new homes to be erected in the area. The wider scheme will also incorporate more than 20 hectares of public open space, a new primary school, nursery, and community centre, alongside food and retail units.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early-stage CGI images of the homes to be built in the new Daventry estate. Credit: Spitfire Homes

West Northamptonshire Council approved the new phase of developments in a meeting on Wednesday, October 4. Developers have said that this residential extension will comprise a mixture of one to four-bedroom homes, as well as 27 “affordable” units in the neighbourhood.

Up to one-quarter of the houses in the completed Malabar estate will also be deemed “affordable”. Homes will includefeatures such as solar panels, smart heating systems and EV charging points as standard to “future-proof” each property for modern living.

Permission has also been granted in this phase to build key roads and access routes that will connect the homes to the local centre, school site, and other residential areas in the neighbourhood.

Advertisement

Advertisement