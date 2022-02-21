Revealed: Daventry's highest-valued homes sold in last five years

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the NN11 postcode.

Gathering five years' worth of sold house price data across the NN11 postcode, Everdon, Manor Road and Brook Street have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest residential streets in Daventry include Gresham Court, Winston Close and St Peters Close.

Daventry town.

In Everdon (NN11), three properties sold for an average of £760,000. Manor Road (NN11), five properties sold for an average of £723,900. Also, Brook Street (NN11) saw four properties sell for an average of £632,250.

Some of the cheapest streets include Gresham Court (NN11) (where three properties sold for an average of £79,816), Winston Close (NN11) (where seven properties sold for an average of £93,071) and St Peters Close (NN11) (where 10 properties sold for an average of £98,375).

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had more than three sales.