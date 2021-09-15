Unique five-bedroom home containing massive cinema and turf roofing goes on the market in Northamptonshire

A unique five-bedroom home has gone on the market in Milton Keynes with Alexander Lawrence Estate Agents for £1,200,000.

The property which can be viewed here on Zoopla has a rare turf roofing, a massive home cinema and was featured on Grand Designs.

The private country home was shown on season 14 of the popular homes programme, which aired on terrestrial television on Channel Four.

Beyond the startling exterior and luxurious viewing room the home has five bathrooms and one reception room.

Other standout features include: a secluded private, countryside surrounding, solar panels, underfloor heating and bi fold doors.

The home is located in Deanshanger, less than five miles from Milton Keynes Central and three-and-a-half miles from Wolverton train station.

You can view this property via our photo gallery below:

1. Reception room The one giant reception room on the property Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The very modern state of the art kitchen Photo Sales

3. Bath The luxurious bath, en-suite shower and master bed, all in one photo. Photo Sales

4. Bathroom A closer look at one of five bathrooms at the property Photo Sales