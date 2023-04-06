Top 10 garden centres across Northamptonshire, according to Google reviews

It’s the time of year to turn our attention to our lovely gardens...
With the weather getting warmer, and days getting longer, a visit to the garden centre is a great daytime activity.
1. Best garden centres in Northamptonshire
Here are some of the best garden centres in Northamptonshire... Photo: Pixabay
2. Not Another Jungle - 9 George Row, Northampton, NN1 1DF
Coming in at an average of 5 stars on Google, ‘Not Another Jungle isn’t your typical garden centre, but is still a place for plant enthusiasts and avid gardeners. The store has been hailed by one customer as “The best plant shop in the UK by far! Excellent selection of indoor plants. Tony, the founder of the business is super knowledgeable and friendly.” Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. Cramden Nursery - Harborough Road North, Northampton, NN2 8LU
Cramden Nursery has been serving the people of Northampton since the First World War, with its slogan “Where growing plants is a way of life”. “Absolutely fantastic, it’s almost impossible to walk out empty-handed”, one reviewer beamed, contributing to their 4.8 average. Photo: Cramden
4. Richard’s Plants - West Lodge Farm Back Lane, Pipewell Road, Desborough, NN14 2SH
This Northants 4.7 star garden centre is an independent business that prides itself in growing a huge majority of its own plant stock. “Great plants, garden needs, must haves etc. and everything beautifully organised. Helpful friendly staff. The best plant centre I have been to”, a visitor commented. Photo: Richard's Plants