A well-presented terraced property in a quiet Duston cul-de-sac has hit the market with a modern kitchen, new bathroom and off-road parking.

Located in a peaceful cul-de-sac in Duston, this three-bedroom terraced house on Brockwood Close is listed at £270,000. With a modernised extended kitchen, a recently updated bathroom, and off-road parking for two vehicles, this is an ideal home for families looking to settle in a well-connected part of Northampton.

To see all 28 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here.

All the rooms are spacious | Purplebricks

Inside, the property opens with a porch and hallway, leading into a generous open-plan living and dining area, with patio doors opening onto the rear garden. A sliding door connects to the modernised kitchen, which has been extended and fitted with updated cabinets, integrated oven and hob, and space for all major appliances.

Upstairs, you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms—two with built-in wardrobes—alongside a sleek, newly fitted bathroom with a double-ended bath and shower. A newly installed boiler and double vector radiators add comfort and efficiency throughout.

At a glance: This three-bedroom terraced house in Duston is listed for £270,000 Features include a modern extended kitchen, open-plan lounge/diner and newly fitted bathroom Three bedrooms—two with built-in wardrobes Driveway parking for two vehicles, garage, and low-maintenance garden with shed Close to local schools, amenities and main bus routes You’ll want to move fast – family homes like this in Duston are snapped up quickly.

Outside, the rear garden features a low-maintenance lawn and decked seating area, with a brick-built shed and rear access. The home also benefits from a garage with a newly installed outside tap, and driveway parking for two vehicles. Located close to local schools, shops, and major bus routes, it’s a great spot for families and commuters alike.

