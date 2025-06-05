The 9 cheapest neighbourhoods in which to buy a house in West Northamptonshire

But there are neighbourhoods in the area where you can buy a house for significantly less.

There are nine places within West Northamptonshire, including parts of Northampton and Daventry, where the average house price is below £345,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Although your money goes further there than elsewhere in West Northamptonshire, that’s still considerably more than the UK average of £292,000 in September 2024 - the latest date for which a detailed neighbourhood breakdown is available.

Below are the nine cheapest places in which to buy a house in West Northamptonshire, based on the latest data, listed in reverse order, with the cheapest neighbourhood last.

1 . Daventry Central - £344,000 Daventry Central is the ninth cheapest place in which to buy a house in West Northamptonshire, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. The average house price there during the year ending in September 2024 was £344,000.

2 . Boughton - £340,000 Boughton, Northampton, is the eighth cheapest place in which to buy a house in West Northamptonshire, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. The average house price there during the year ending in September 2024 was £340,000.

3 . Daventry South & Southbrook - £327,475 Daventry South & Southbrook is the seventh cheapest place in West Northamptonshire in which to buy a house, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. The average house price there during the year ending in September 2024 was £327,475.