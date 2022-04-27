A six bedroom, Northamptonshire home with an outdoor swimming pool has been added to the market.

The Grade II listed property in Kilsby, between Daventry and Rugby, is set over three floors and has ample outside space.

Inside, there are three reception rooms, three bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and loads of traditional features.

The agents said: “Dating from the 17th century and extended in 1764, the property offers a wealth of original features, landscaped and walled gardens, outdoor heated swimming pool, double bay car port with attached workshop and further outbuildings.

"The property sits on a generous plot which extends to 0.92 acres or thereabouts.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million.

Take a look inside one of the most expensive homes on the market in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

1. Kilsby dream home This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

2. Kilsby dream home This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

3. Kilsby dream home This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

4. Kilsby dream home This could all be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales