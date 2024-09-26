Take a look inside a nearly 200-year-old converted windmill in Northamptonshire

The seven-bedroom house in Northamptonshire is set in 2.7 acres of land with a paddock and a number of gardens.

According to the agents, the mill was built in 1832 and operated until 1899, when it was shut down.

Agents say: “The current owners took over the Victorian building about 26 years ago, and bearing in mind the Grade II listing, have since sympathetically renovated and extended the property, keeping intact the original features and characteristics of the four storey mill tower.

“They have added the attractive wraparound mill house, which offers light and bright contemporary living accommodation, providing the perfect balance between old and new.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,300,000.

Take a look around this Victorian home in Quinbury End with the pictures below.

(Listed by Savills, Banbury, marketed by Rightmove.)

1 . Blakesley home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,300,000. Photo: Savills, Banbury Photo Sales

2 . Blakesley home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,300,000. Photo: Savills, Banbury Photo Sales

3 . Blakesley home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,300,000. Photo: Savills, Banbury Photo Sales

4 . Blakesley home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,300,000. Photo: Savills, Banbury Photo Sales