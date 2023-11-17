Take a look at stunning Northamptonshire lake house on the market for £1.1 million

The home overlooks a 2.5 acre lake

A stunning Northamptonshire lake house, which is still under construction, has been added to the market.

Once complete, the five bedroom house in Welton will be finished to a “high quality specification” and will include quartz worktops and built in appliances in the kitchen, under flor heating on the ground floor.

Agents say: “A stunning architect designed lakeside house, overlooking a near 2.5 acre lake, in a mature setting with two similar properties. The property is currently under construction and can be offered in its existing assembly condition at ‘offers over’ £850,000 or the completed version for £1.1 million.”

All of this could be yours for £1.1 million, when completed, or offers over £850,000, as the property stands now.

Below are two photos of what the house looks like now, and the rest are photos of what the house will look like once completed.

1 . Welton lake house dream home All of this could be yours for £1.1 million, when completed, or offers over £850,000, as the property stands now. Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners Photo Sales

2 . Welton lake house dream home All of this could be yours for £1.1 million, when completed, or offers over £850,000, as the property stands now. Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners Photo Sales

3 . Welton lake house dream home All of this could be yours for £1.1 million, when completed, or offers over £850,000, as the property stands now. Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners Photo Sales

4 . Welton lake house dream home All of this could be yours for £1.1 million, when completed, or offers over £850,000, as the property stands now. Photo: Brendan Petticrew & Partners Photo Sales