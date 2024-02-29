Spitfire Homes launches Customer Suite at Daventry’s newest address

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collection comprises a variety of aspirational new two- to five-bedroom homes tailored to suit a range of lifestyles, showcasing Spitfire’s signature design-led approach. All homes at Malabar also include future-proof features and technologies to promote energy-efficient living. With sustainability a key focus for Spitfire, properties come complete with photovoltaic (PV) panels, underfloor heating, heating and hot water provided by air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging points.

Spitfire’s opening coincides with a national fall in interest rates, with data from Zoopla showing mortgage providers offering rates at under 5% in recent months. As a result, national sales are 13% higher than February 2023, and 17% higher in areas across the Midlands.

Malabar already has outline planning permission for up to 1,100 new homes, with the prime location providing access to local amenities including supermarkets, pharmacies and GP practices, as well as pubs, restaurants, and cafes. For families with children, Daventry is home to a number of well-established primary and secondary schools.

Spitfire Homes has opened the doors to a luxury Customer Suite at Malabar

The wider collection at Malabar will also incorporate over 50 acres of public open space along with plans to deliver a new primary school, nursery and community centre, alongside food and retail units. It is projected that the construction of the development will support the employment of more than 3,400 people.

Ben Leather, Managing Director at Spitfire Homes, said:

“Malabar demonstrates Spitfire’s goal of creating thriving, sustainable communities that deliver high-quality, future-proofed properties. Our range of two to five-bedroom homes suit a wide range of buyers and budgets, from first-time buyers to established families looking for more space. Now that our Customer Suite is open to the public, we’d encourage prospective buyers to book an appointment to come and see all that Malabar has to offer.”

Knight Frank is the selling agent at Malabar and has worked with Spitfire Homes for over ten years. Its latest data published at the end of January 2024 shows that since interest rates have dropped, levels of sale interest across the market have increased. There is pent up demand from buyers who have been waiting for more economic stability.

The collection comprises a variety of aspirational new two- to five-bedroom homes

Chris Priestley, Partner at Knight Frank and Head of Stratford-upon-Avon New Homes team, says that now there’s more certainty on what the new normal looks like for interest rates moving forward, buyers are jumping back into the market. He added:

"Since its recent launch, we have seen a high volume of buyers interested in Malabar by Spitfire Homes due to its impressive eco credentials. The energy efficiency and sustainability of these homes has huge appeal and strongly resonates well with environmentally conscious buyers looking to reduce their household bills and carbon footprint.

“The quality of build and specification is also proving to be of great importance to buyers and knowing that Spitfire properties come with a high level of specification as standard means that buyers don’t need to spend extra on upgrades.”

Spitfire’s new two-storey Customer Suite has been bespoke-made to offer a luxurious environment for buyers to discuss and explore the collection using a state-of-the-art touchscreen with a 360-degree, 3D site plan. Purchasers will also be able to explore all of the personalisation options and premium choices within the first floor Choices Studio.