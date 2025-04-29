Rolling on a river: 'Our review of a watery adventure we'll never forget on the county's canals'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of Britain's biggest inland waterways festival – Crick Boat Show from May 24-26 - National World reporter Lucie Green got a real taste of life on the water with a weekend canal boat break.

If you’re looking for a blend of adventure, relaxation and a connection with nature like nothing else, then climb aboard.

I’ve just returned from a weekend trip with my family, travelling with ABC Boat Hire from Springwood Haven, Nuneaton, on board the Foxy Lark.

Friendly and knowledgeable staff delivered on all fronts and our boat was clean and well-equipped. Nothing was too much trouble for the team.

With thanks to photographer Barrie Lambert for picture of Hillmorton Locks (top). Below: A selection of some of our holiday pictures.

We planned out trip beforehand and decided we’d head to Braunston.

After a handover and tour and briefing of our boat, we were ready to set sail.

It does take a while to get used to steering the boat, but it’s great for the whole family to get involved (and put those phones well and truly down).

Once our dog Luna had got her ‘sea legs’ and stopped barking, it was time to relax on the Coventry Canal.

Hawkesbury Junction. Canal & River Trust.

It’s fascinating seeing familiar spots from a different viewpoint, drinking in the pretty gardens that make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

We soon arrived at Hawkesbury Junction. It’s a busy place filled with boats and a photogenic former engine house, which used to pump water up from a well to the canal.

The Junction is a designated Conservation Area, and most of the buildings and bridges are Grade II-listed. Definitely worth a visit.

Overlooking the junction and built in 1825, the Greyhound Inn was first run by a local farmer, and used to provide food for the boatmen and stabling for their horses.

Braunston Grand Union Canal. Picture: Canal & River Trust

Of course, we had to stop here (it’s one of my favourites). A Ploughman’s lunch was in order and it didn’t disappoint.

Back on our floating home, after going through the lock at the junction, the Oxford Canal heads southeast to Brinklow then the distinctive Hillmorton Locks.

We’ll never be a fan of the locks and you do have to have a certain level of fitness to enjoy a holiday on the canals. Do take care getting on and off the boat.

When mooring up, prepare your crew in advance and make sure they know what their jobs will be.

Evenings on the boat are very cosy. Snuggle up in bed with a book and be calmy rocked as you fall asleep. Be prepared for some ‘unusual’ noises from the boat.

Winding through open landscape, the Oxford Canal soon reached Braunston Turn, where the Grand Union Canal leads into Braunston, an idyllic canal settlement steeped in history dating back to the Doomsday Book.

You’ll discover lots of quaint canalside pubs along the way, but do make sure you’ve got food, snacks – and plenty of tea and milk – to keep you going along the way.

When we’d finished all that beautfiul Braunston has to offer, we headed back and enjoyed the return trip in the spring sunshine.

A canal boat holiday is something everyone should try...at least once.

ABC Boat Hire is the largest canal boat hire operator in the UK, offering canal boat hire from 16 locations across England, Scotland and Wales. 2025 holiday hire prices start at £699 for a short break (three or four nights) on a boat for up to four people. Electric day boat hire is available at six locations, including Gayton Marina near Northampton.

Electric day boat hire prices start at £139 and there’s space for up to 10 people. https://www.abcboathire.com/

The 2025 Crick Boat Show, sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston and held across the late May Bank Holiday Weekend May 24-26 at Crick Marina.

It’s now the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival and offers a fantastic family day out by the water, with free entry for kids under 16, dogs welcome and free parking. ABC Boat Hire will be providing free boat trips aboard one of its electrically-powered day boats at the show.

To book tickets in advance visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970.

For Saturday 24, Sunday 25 and Monday, May 26, adult tickets are £19 on the gate, £17.10 if purchased in advance.

