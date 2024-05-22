PICTURED: Stunning former mill at Upper Heyford on market for £2,900,000

By Stewart Carr
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:58 BST
The five-bedroom property in Upper Heyford has a history as a mill.

The home comes complete with guest and ancilliary accommodation, offering heaps to potential to owners.

According to the property listing by estate agents Jackson Stops: “Purchased approximately 19 years ago by the current owners, Heyford Mill offers a rare and exciting opportunity to purchase an impressive lifestyle residence.

"The property occupies a wonderful rural position which, under the watchful eye of the current owners, has been completely renovated and extended to provide an effective mix of stylish, traditional and contemporary living spaces.

"It is set within a combination of formal gardens, grounds and agricultural land in all extending to around 20 acres.”

For more details, see the property listing here.

Heyford Mill is billed as a "rare and exciting" opportunity for developers by agents Jackson Stops

The five-bedroom property comes with ancillary accommodation, known as New Mill, which provides detached self-contained three bedroomed living accommodation. A converted barn known as the Threshing Barn is also party of the deal.

A stunning kitchen diner boasts multiple work benches, with elegant French doors leading to the garden

A sweeping dining room offer the best of traditional versus contemporary style, with marble finishes and a white colour palette

