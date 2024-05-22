PICTURED: Stunning former mill at Upper Heyford on market for £2,900,000

The home comes complete with guest and ancilliary accommodation, offering heaps to potential to owners.

According to the property listing by estate agents Jackson Stops: “Purchased approximately 19 years ago by the current owners, Heyford Mill offers a rare and exciting opportunity to purchase an impressive lifestyle residence.

"The property occupies a wonderful rural position which, under the watchful eye of the current owners, has been completely renovated and extended to provide an effective mix of stylish, traditional and contemporary living spaces.

"It is set within a combination of formal gardens, grounds and agricultural land in all extending to around 20 acres.”

