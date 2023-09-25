New independent estate agency business opens in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Bruckert, the owner of Skilton & Hogg Estate Agents, has refurbished the ground floor shop on the corner of Sheaf Street and Prince William Walk which is now fully open to the public.

David, who has worked in the property industry across sales and lettings for almost 20 years now, returns to the town where he started his career in the residential property sector.

Having enjoyed success as a co-owner of a highly regarded multi-office and award winning Sales and Lettings agency in nearby Warwickshire for over 16 years, David and his Partners sold their business in 2022.

David Bruckert, Owner of Skilton & Hogg Estate Agents

David added: “When the time came for our business to move on, I just couldn’t shake the itch nor the passion so decided to grab the opportunity to start again under my own banner and in a town that holds so many good memories for our family. My wife grew up in the local area, went to school here and we still live locally.”

“With the geographical position of Daventry, it's wonderful town centre and the growth that the whole region is seeing, I am confident that our brand of service and attention to detail will bring a fresh approach and new options for people wishing to sell and buy homes in Daventry and the surrounding areas.

"We are not interested in world domination, more so to provide a high level of personal, customer focused service to a number of clients without the risk of being overrun and unable to fulfil our promises.

"Our ethos is that of being part of the clients journey, from start to finish where the house sale or purchase is the end product of a fantastic relationship and experience.”

David explained that the name of his business comes from the maiden names of his and his wife’s mothers.

David added that “ Skilton is the maiden name of my wife’s mother who we lost recently to cancer. We hope to carry on the memory of her name and encaspulate just a few of the values that she stood for - strong work ethic, honesty and integrity.

"We strive to provide a family feel and warmth in our business practices whilst maintaining the highest of professional standards - something that I have always achieved across my career and hope this is welcomed by our new clients who entrust us to help them.”

For more information you can visit the office, call on 01327 624275 or email [email protected].