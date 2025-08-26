Nearly 150 affordable homes completed as part of major Wellingborough development

Nearly 150 new low-carbon affordable homes have been completed at a major urban extension taking shape in Wellingborough.

The 148 homes at Glenvale Park have been delivered by housing provider Stonewater, built on their behalf by contractor United Living and in collaboration with Briggs & Forrester Living Housing.

The £23 million development, supported by £7 million of funding from Homes England, offers a range of affordable housing options, including homes for affordable and social rent, shared ownership and Rent to Buy.

The homes include a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats and two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.

Stonewater homes at Glenvale Park, Wellingborough

Designed with sustainability and energy-efficiency in mind, all of the houses on site have been fitted with air source heat pumps to reduce carbon emissions and help keep energy bills low, a key consideration for households on low incomes and facing rising fuel costs. The site also features electric vehicle charging points for communal use.

Jennifer Bell, Development Manager at Stonewater, said: “We’re proud to see these high-quality, energy-efficient homes completed at Glenvale Park. This development offers much-needed affordable housing options in Wellingborough, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and futureproofing. We’re excited to welcome our new customers and help them settle into a thriving, well-connected new community.”

Rhys Bevan, Environmental Sustainability Business Partner (Development) at Stonewater, commented on the site’s sustainability measures: “While we know the efficiency and affordability benefits of the low carbon heating systems we have chosen for Glenvale Park, we also recognise that these off-gas solutions are new to many of our customers. That’s why we’re providing support and advice to help them make the most of their heating systems, a key part of Stonewater delivering sustainable and customer-focused homes.”

Kevin Morris, National Construction Director, United Living New Homes, said: "We are delighted to have completed work at Glenvale Park, creating high-quality, affordable new homes that will provide a welcome housing boost to the local community".

The Stonewater homes form part of the wider Glenvale Park development, which will eventually deliver 3,000 homes in total. Of these, 675 are set to be made available at below market rates.

The neighbourhood is designed to become a thriving and well-served community, consisting of two primary schools, a nursery, a local centre featuring shops and food and drink venues, a community hub, over 200 acres of parkland, and a 25,000 square metre business park, expected to create hundreds of jobs.

Located on the edge of Wellingborough, Glenvale Park benefits from excellent road links and is just a five-minute drive from the town’s train station, making it ideal for commuters as well as local families.

Tom White, Electrical Operations Manager at Briggs & Forrester Living Housing, added: “We are proud to have worked with Stonewater to deliver the full plumbing and electrical package for these ambitious low-carbon and energy-efficient homes.”