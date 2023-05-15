Look inside the most expensive property on the market in Northamptonshire right now

The property is set on more than three acres of land and has an outdoor swimming pool

A huge home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market, and it is the most expensive property in the county right now.

Marston Hill Farm in Greatwell, near Brackley, has five bedrooms, four reception rooms, four bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen and was added to the market on May 13, 2023.

Outside, the property is set on 3.24 acres of land, including a principal drive, outdoor swimming pool and a double garage, as well as a variety of outbuildings.

Agents say: “Arranged over three floors, the accommodation is well proportioned, particularly on the ground floor, with spacious, light rooms and good ceiling heights.

"Off the hall is the sitting room with a large inglenook fireplace housing a log burner, built-in book cases and attractive flagstone flooring.

"This area benefits from the most wonderful views over the rolling countryside.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Take a look inside the most expensive house on the market in Northamptonshire right now with the pictures below.

(Listed by Knight Frank, marketed by Rightmove).

